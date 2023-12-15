The Washington Wizards (3-20) are underdogs (+8.5) as they try to end a six-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (13-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on MNMT and BSIN. The matchup has an over/under of 257.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Wizards Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: MNMT and BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pacers -8.5 257.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

  • Indiana and its opponents have gone over 257.5 combined points in 10 of 22 games this season.
  • Indiana has had an average of 253.9 points in its games this season, 3.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • So far this season, the Pacers have put together a 13-9-0 record against the spread.
  • Indiana has won six, or 54.5%, of the 11 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Indiana has won two of its three games when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pacers have a 77.8% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 257.5 % of Games Over 257.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pacers 10 45.5% 128.4 244.3 125.5 252.5 240.5
Wizards 6 26.1% 115.9 244.3 127 252.5 237.6

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

  • The Pacers are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • The Pacers have hit the over in seven of their last 10 games.
  • Indiana has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-5-0) than it does in away games (6-4-0).
  • The Pacers record just 1.4 more points per game (128.4) than the Wizards give up (127).
  • When Indiana totals more than 127 points, it is 9-2 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pacers vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Pacers and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pacers 13-9 2-1 18-4
Wizards 10-13 6-7 15-8

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs. Wizards Point Insights

Pacers Wizards
128.4
Points Scored (PG)
 115.9
1
NBA Rank (PPG)
 10
9-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-2
9-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 2-4
125.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 127
29
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
4-2
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-5
4-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.