See the injury report for the Indiana Pacers (13-9), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Pacers ready for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (3-20) at Capital One Arena on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pacers enter this contest after a 140-126 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday. Myles Turner put up 22 points, nine rebounds and zero assists for the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Smith PF Out Knee/Heel 10 5.5 0.9 Andrew Nembhard SG Out Knee 6.9 1.8 4.3

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins: Out (Knee), Johnny Davis: Out (Calf), Landry Shamet: Out (Rib)

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: MNMT and BSIN

MNMT and BSIN Live Stream:

