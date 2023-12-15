On Friday, December 15, 2023 at Capital One Arena, the Washington Wizards (3-20) will look to stop an eight-game home losing skid when taking on the Indiana Pacers (13-9), airing at 7:00 PM ET on MNMT and BSIN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Pacers vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MNMT and BSIN

MNMT and BSIN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Pacers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pacers Moneyline Wizards Moneyline BetMGM Pacers (-8.5) 257.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pacers (-9) 258 -370 +295 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pacers vs Wizards Additional Info

Pacers vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Pacers are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 128.4 points per game (first in the NBA) and give up 125.5 per outing (29th in the league).

The Wizards have a -255 scoring differential, falling short by 11.1 points per game. They're putting up 115.9 points per game, 10th in the league, and are giving up 127.0 per contest to rank 30th in the NBA.

These two teams average 244.3 points per game combined, 13.2 less than this game's total.

These teams surrender a combined 252.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Indiana has covered 13 times in 22 games with a spread this season.

Washington has covered 10 times in 23 chances against the spread this season.

Pacers and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +10000 +4000 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

