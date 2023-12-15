High school basketball action in Richland County, Ohio is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Richland County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Clear Fork High School at Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Marion, OH

Marion, OH Conference: Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Mansfield Senior High School at Mount Vernon High School