In the game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Albany (NY) Great Danes on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Jackrabbits to come away with the victory. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

South Dakota State vs. Albany (NY) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-18.2) 47.5 South Dakota State 33, Albany (NY) 15

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have won twice against the spread this year.

No Jackrabbits game has hit the over this season.

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover six times.

In Great Danes games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

Jackrabbits vs. Great Danes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 36.8 10.5 32 6 32 8.5 Albany (NY) 30.4 17.2 41 13 30 22

