Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Summit County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
If you reside in Summit County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Summit County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canton South at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cuyahoga Falls, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hudson High School at North Royalton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: North Royalton, OH
- Conference: Suburban League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manchester High School at Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Ripley, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
