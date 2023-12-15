Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Trumbull County, Ohio today? We have the information below.
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newton Falls High School at LaBrae High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Leavittsburg, OH
- Conference: All-American Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeview High School at Howland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplewood at Fairport Harding High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fairport Harbor, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Poland Seminary at Girard High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Girard, OH
- Conference: Northeast 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
