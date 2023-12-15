Tyrese Haliburton's Indiana Pacers (13-9) and Kyle Kuzma's Washington Wizards (3-20) square off at Capital One Arena on Friday, December 15, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Kyle Kuzma Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Kyle Kuzma Total Fantasy Pts 939.1 833.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 49.4 36.2 Fantasy Rank 6 33

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Kyle Kuzma Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton averages 26.0 points, 4.1 boards and 11.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.7 blocks.

The Pacers average 128.4 points per game (first in the league) while giving up 125.5 per contest (29th in the NBA). They have a +64 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Indiana averages 40.4 rebounds per game (29th in the league) while allowing 43.1 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.7 boards per game.

The Pacers hit 14.5 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 4.5 more than their opponents (10).

Indiana has committed 12.5 turnovers per game (eighth in NBA play), 1.2 fewer than the 13.7 it forces on average (13th in the league).

Kyle Kuzma & the Wizards

Kuzma provides the Wizards 23.0 points, 6.0 boards and 4.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Wizards have been outscored by 11.1 points per game (posting 115.9 points per game, 10th in league, while conceding 127 per outing, 30th in NBA) and have a -255 scoring differential.

Washington loses the rebound battle by 10.7 boards on average. It records 38.8 rebounds per game, 30th in the league, while its opponents pull down 49.5.

The Wizards connect on 12 three-pointers per game (20th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 13 their opponents make, shooting 37.3% from deep.

Washington forces 13.7 turnovers per game (13th in league) while committing 13.9 (19th in NBA).

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Kyle Kuzma Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Kyle Kuzma Plus/Minus Per Game 4.2 -10.3 Usage Percentage 26.6% 31.0% True Shooting Pct 66.5% 56.3% Total Rebound Pct 6.9% 10.4% Assist Pct 47.7% 23.1%

