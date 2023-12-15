Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Warren County, Ohio, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Warren County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miami Valley School at Middletown Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Franklin, OH
- Conference: Metro Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakwood at Waynesville High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Waynesville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sycamore at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Miami at Turpin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
