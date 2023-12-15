Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Wayne County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wayne County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fairless at Triway
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Wooster, OH
- Conference: Principals Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
