Adam Fantilli will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and New Jersey Devils meet on Saturday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Fantilli? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli's plus-minus this season, in 15:17 per game on the ice, is -9.

Fantilli has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 31 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 31 games this season, Fantilli has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Fantilli has an assist in eight of 31 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Fantilli goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Fantilli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 95 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 31 Games 1 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

