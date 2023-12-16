Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Adams County, Ohio today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Adams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Patrick School at West Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: West Union, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
