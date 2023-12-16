Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ashtabula County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Ashtabula County, Ohio today? We have the information below.
Ashtabula County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grand Valley High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 12:15 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Mantua, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thomas W Harvey High School at Conneaut High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Conneaut, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geneva High School at Edgewood High School - Ashtabula
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Ashtabula, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
