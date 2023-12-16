The Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) are considered 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, December 16, 2023 versus the Minnesota Vikings (7-6). The over/under has been set at 39.

Bengals vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Minnesota Moneyline BetMGM Bengals (-3.5) 39 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Bengals (-3.5) 39.5 -188 +158 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Cincinnati vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: NFL Network

Bengals vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Cincinnati has a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals don't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Cincinnati games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (53.8%).

Minnesota has seven wins in 13 contests against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point underdog or greater, the Vikings have two wins ATS (2-1-1).

Of 13 Minnesota games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Tyler Boyd - - - - 28.5 (-111) - Jake Browning 239.5 (-115) - - - - - Ja'Marr Chase - - - - 65.5 (-115) - Tee Higgins - - - - 39.5 (-115) - Tanner Hudson - - - - 19.5 (-118) - Joe Mixon - - 56.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

