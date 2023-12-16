The Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-6) at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

As the Bengals prepare for this matchup against the Vikings, check out the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Bengals vs. Vikings Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

NFL Network City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bengals 3 40.5 -165 +140

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Bengals vs. Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati has an average point total of 44.5 in their games this year, 4.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bengals have put together a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Bengals have won five of their eight games as moneyline favorites this season (62.5%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).

Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings have played six games this season that finished with a combined score over 40.5 points.

Minnesota has a 44.7-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 4.2 more points than this game's point total.

The Vikings are 7-4-2 against the spread this year.

The Vikings have been underdogs in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.

Minnesota is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

Bengals vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Bengals 21.5 17 22.1 19 44.5 8 13 Vikings 20.5 21 18.6 5 44.7 6 13

Bengals vs. Vikings Betting Insights & Trends

Bengals

Cincinnati has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

Cincinnati has hit the over twice in its past three games.

The Bengals have a -7-point negative scoring differential on the season (-0.6 per game). The Vikings have outscored opponents by 24 points on the season (1.9 per game).

Vikings

Minnesota has covered the spread once, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

None of the Vikings' past three contests have hit the over.

The Bengals have been outscored by seven points this season (0.6 points per game), while the Vikings have put up 24 more points than their opponents (1.9 per game).

Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44.8 44.1 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 23.9 24.2 ATS Record 6-6-1 3-3-1 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-6-0 3-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-3 4-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-1 2-1

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.7 46.3 43.3 Implied Team Total AVG 24.0 24.7 23.4 ATS Record 7-4-2 2-4-0 5-0-2 Over/Under Record 3-10-0 1-5-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 0-2 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.