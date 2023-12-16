How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the New Jersey Devils will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (who also won their previous game) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ will air this Devils versus Blue Jackets game.
Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|Blue Jackets
|2-1 CBJ
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 110 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 93 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|29
|1
|22
|23
|10
|13
|-
|Boone Jenner
|29
|13
|5
|18
|10
|12
|55.7%
|Ivan Provorov
|31
|2
|15
|17
|18
|6
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|29
|9
|8
|17
|9
|19
|37.5%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|31
|5
|11
|16
|12
|10
|0%
Devils Stats & Trends
- The Devils have given up 95 total goals (3.5 per game), ranking 21st in NHL action in goals against.
- The Devils rank 11th in the NHL with 94 goals scored (3.5 per game).
- Over the past 10 games, the Devils have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Devils have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.
Devils Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Hughes
|22
|11
|23
|34
|26
|25
|35.9%
|Jesper Bratt
|27
|12
|21
|33
|15
|19
|30%
|Tyler Toffoli
|27
|12
|9
|21
|11
|10
|34.3%
|Luke Hughes
|27
|4
|12
|16
|19
|16
|-
|Dougie Hamilton
|20
|5
|11
|16
|14
|5
|-
