The New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Zachary Werenski will be two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these squads meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Nationwide Arena.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Werenski has scored one goal (zero per game) and put up 22 assists (0.8 per game), This places him among the leaders for Columbus with 23 total points (0.8 per game).

Boone Jenner has made a big impact for Columbus this season with 18 points (13 goals and five assists).

This season, Ivan Provorov has two goals and 15 assists for New Jersey.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a record of 2-7-1 in 11 games this season, conceding 36 goals (3.6 goals against average) with 295 saves and an .891 save percentage, 52nd in the league.

Devils Players to Watch

One of New Jersey's most productive offensive players this season is Hughes, with 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) and an average ice time of 17:04 per game.

Jesper Bratt has picked up 33 points (1.2 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 21 assists.

Tyler Toffoli has scored 12 goals and added nine assists in 27 games for New Jersey.

Akira Schmid (4-6-1) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .901% save percentage ranks 39th in the NHL.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils Stat Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 3 20th 28th 3.52 Goals Allowed 3.55 29th 11th 32.1 Shots 29.6 25th 8th 29.4 Shots Allowed 34.7 30th 1st 31.82% Power Play % 14.94% 25th 26th 75.58% Penalty Kill % 85.06% 7th

