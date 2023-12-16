Blue Jackets vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The New Jersey Devils (15-11-1) square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets (10-16-5) at Nationwide Arena on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a vistory. The Devils knocked off the Boston Bruins 2-1 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 6-5 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-225)
|Blue Jackets (+180)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have won nine, or 33.3%, of the 27 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- This season Columbus has won five of its 12 games, or 41.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 35.7% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.
- Columbus has played 18 games this season with more than 6.5 goals.
Blue Jackets vs Devils Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|94 (11th)
|Goals
|93 (13th)
|95 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|110 (30th)
|28 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (25th)
|21 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|13 (5th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- Columbus has a 6-4-0 line versus the spread while going 4-5-1 straight up in its last 10 contests.
- Six of Columbus' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- Over their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 0.2 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.9 goals.
- The Blue Jackets' 93 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- The Blue Jackets have allowed 3.6 goals per game, 110 total, which ranks 30th among NHL teams.
- Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -17.
