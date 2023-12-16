MAC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
According to our projections, the best bet in terms of the over/under for the six MAC bowl season matchups is Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State -- for more suggestions, including parlay possibilities, see below.
Best Week 18 MAC Spread Bets
Pick: Ohio +1.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ohio by 10.7 points
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Miami (OH) +6.5 vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Appalachian State by 3.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Northern Illinois +2.5 vs. Arkansas State
- Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Northern Illinois by 0.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 18 MAC Total Bets
Over 40.5 - Miami (OH) vs. Appalachian State
- Matchup: Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Projected Total: 51.3 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: December 16
- TV Channel: ABC (Stream on Fubo)
Over 44.5 - Toledo vs. Wyoming
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys
- Projected Total: 50.8 points
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: December 30
- TV Channel: Barstool
Over 43.5 - South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan
- Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles
- Projected Total: 48.1 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: December 23
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 18 MAC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Toledo
|11-2 (8-1 MAC)
|33.6 / 20.6
|425.8 / 329.5
|Miami (OH)
|11-3 (8-1 MAC)
|25.6 / 15.9
|323.5 / 330.4
|Ohio
|10-3 (6-2 MAC)
|24.3 / 15.8
|347.2 / 272.8
|Bowling Green
|7-6 (5-3 MAC)
|26.2 / 24.0
|325.9 / 326.1
|Northern Illinois
|7-6 (5-3 MAC)
|24.9 / 21.0
|369.4 / 320.3
|Eastern Michigan
|6-7 (4-4 MAC)
|19.5 / 26.7
|264.1 / 401.5
|Buffalo
|3-9 (3-5 MAC)
|20.9 / 27.4
|318.8 / 366.8
|Central Michigan
|5-7 (3-5 MAC)
|23.2 / 31.1
|343.3 / 407.1
|Western Michigan
|4-8 (3-5 MAC)
|23.7 / 31.8
|364.5 / 393.4
|Ball State
|4-8 (3-5 MAC)
|18.3 / 24.4
|308.1 / 316.1
|Akron
|2-10 (1-7 MAC)
|16.3 / 28.0
|277.9 / 335.6
|Kent State
|1-11 (0-8 MAC)
|14.7 / 34.6
|269.8 / 390.6
