MAC Games Today: How to Watch MAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Bowl Season
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With the regular season behind us, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason slate includes six games that feature teams from the MAC. To ensure you catch all of the action, see the article below for info on how to watch.
MAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats
|11:00 AM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16
|ABC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|2:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys
|4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 30
|Barstool
