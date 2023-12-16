For bracketology analysis around Bowling Green and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Bowling Green ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 258

Bowling Green's best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Bowling Green defeated the Canisius Golden Griffins on November 26. The final score was 77-73. In the victory against Canisius, Marcus Hill recorded a team-high 26 points. Jason Spurgin chipped in 17 points.

Next best wins

82-61 over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on November 25

79-69 at home over UMKC (No. 220/RPI) on December 16

81-75 at home over Arkansas State (No. 259/RPI) on November 11

70-41 at home over Chicago State (No. 312/RPI) on November 6

54-52 on the road over Southern Indiana (No. 314/RPI) on December 2

Bowling Green's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Based on the RPI, Bowling Green has two wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Bowling Green faces the 275th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Falcons have 20 games left on the schedule, with 11 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Bowling Green's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Bowling Green's next game

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons vs. Hampton Pirates

Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 11:00 AM ET

Location: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Favorite: Bowling Green Falcons -11.5

Total: 150.5 points

