The Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green Stats Insights

The Falcons make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Bowling Green has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Kangaroos are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Falcons sit at 82nd.

The Falcons record 72.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 69.2 the Kangaroos allow.

Bowling Green is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.2 points.

Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Bowling Green averaged 76.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Falcons surrendered 74.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 83.3.

In home games, Bowling Green sunk 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (33.5%).

Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule