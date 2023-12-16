How to Watch Bowling Green vs. UMKC on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Bowling Green vs. UMKC Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Bowling Green Stats Insights
- The Falcons make 44.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points higher than the Kangaroos have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
- Bowling Green has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Kangaroos are the 133rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Falcons sit at 82nd.
- The Falcons record 72.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 69.2 the Kangaroos allow.
- Bowling Green is 5-0 when scoring more than 69.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Bowling Green Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Bowling Green averaged 76.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 75.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Falcons surrendered 74.1 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 83.3.
- In home games, Bowling Green sunk 0.7 fewer three-pointers per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.6). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to on the road (33.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bowling Green Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Canisius
|W 77-73
|Place Bell Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|W 54-52
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ohio Dominican
|W 97-49
|Stroh Center
|12/16/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/19/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/22/2023
|Siena Heights
|-
|Stroh Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.