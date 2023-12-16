The Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the UMKC Kangaroos (5-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Stroh Center. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Bowling Green vs. UMKC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bowling Green Moneyline UMKC Moneyline BetMGM Bowling Green (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bowling Green (-5.5) 137.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Betting Trends

Bowling Green has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Falcons games have gone over the point total twice this season.

UMKC has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Kangaroos and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of seven times this season.

