The Bowling Green Falcons (4-3) meet the UMKC Kangaroos (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Game Information

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 20.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

20.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Rashaun Agee: 9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Jason Spurgin: 10.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Sam Towns: 7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK DaJion Humphrey: 10 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

UMKC Players to Watch

Bowling Green vs. UMKC Stat Comparison

Bowling Green Rank Bowling Green AVG UMKC AVG UMKC Rank 235th 72 Points Scored 72 235th 155th 69.7 Points Allowed 68.6 133rd 134th 34.4 Rebounds 33 193rd 274th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 11.6 36th 220th 7 3pt Made 7.8 152nd 258th 12 Assists 13 199th 145th 11.4 Turnovers 12.5 221st

