Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Butler County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you reside in Butler County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison High School at Arcanum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Arcanum, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Little Miami at Middletown
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Middletown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.