Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of the NBA's best scorers take the court when Donovan Mitchell (ninth, 27.6 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) host Trae Young (eighth, 27.7 PPG) and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE. The Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites. The point total in the matchup is set at 240.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: NBA TV, BSOH, and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-2.5
|240.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 240.5 combined points in three of 25 games this season.
- The average point total in Cleveland's games this season is 221.4, 19.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cavaliers are 12-13-0 against the spread this season.
- Cleveland has won nine, or 60%, of the 15 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 7-5, a 58.3% win rate, when it's favored by -130 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 240.5
|% of Games Over 240.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|3
|12%
|110.5
|233.1
|110.9
|233.4
|222.6
|Hawks
|12
|50%
|122.6
|233.1
|122.5
|233.4
|238.3
Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends
- The Cavaliers have a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall over their past 10 games.
- Three of Cavaliers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread in home games (4-8-0) than it does in road games (8-5-0).
- The Cavaliers record 110.5 points per game, 12 fewer points than the 122.5 the Hawks allow.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|12-13
|4-6
|12-13
|Hawks
|6-18
|2-6
|15-9
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Hawks
|110.5
|122.6
|25
|3
|1-0
|6-14
|1-0
|10-10
|110.9
|122.5
|8
|28
|12-9
|4-0
|13-8
|4-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.