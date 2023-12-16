Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (10-14) are up against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-12) on December 16, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

This season, the Cavaliers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.9% lower than the 50.3% of shots the Hawks' opponents have hit.

Cleveland has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 50.3% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 14th.

The 110.5 points per game the Cavaliers score are 12 fewer points than the Hawks give up (122.5).

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are scoring 109.4 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are performing better offensively, averaging 111.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Cleveland is surrendering 110.5 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is allowing 111.3.

In home games, the Cavaliers are making 0.8 fewer treys per game (11) than in road games (11.8). They also own a worse three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in away games (35.2%).

Cavaliers Injuries