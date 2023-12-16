Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) and Dayton Flyers (7-2) matching up at Heritage Bank Center has a projected final score of 74-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bearcats, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 16.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Cincinnati vs. Dayton Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Heritage Bank Center

Cincinnati vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 74, Dayton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Dayton

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-4.9)

Cincinnati (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Both Dayton and Cincinnati are 5-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of five out of the Flyers' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Bearcats' games have gone over.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats put up 86.1 points per game (17th in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per contest (62nd in college basketball). They have a +183 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 20.3 points per game.

Cincinnati wins the rebound battle by an average of 12.6 boards. It records 43.8 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31.2.

Cincinnati hits 8.7 three-pointers per game (83rd in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.6% from beyond the arc (108th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 29.8%.

Cincinnati has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.6 per game (36th in college basketball) while forcing 11.2 (260th in college basketball).

