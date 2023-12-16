The Dayton Flyers (7-2) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Cincinnati vs. Dayton Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points higher than the Flyers have given up to their opponents (41.7%).
  • Cincinnati is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Flyers are the rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats rank 14th.
  • The Bearcats put up 21.3 more points per game (86.1) than the Flyers allow their opponents to score (64.8).
  • Cincinnati has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game last season, 11.9 more than it averaged on the road (70.7).
  • At home, the Bearcats allowed 67.1 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.1).
  • At home, Cincinnati sunk 8.6 triples per game last season, 0.2 more than it averaged away (8.4). Cincinnati's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.1%) than away (34.7%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 FGCU W 99-62 Fifth Third Arena
12/9/2023 @ Xavier L 84-79 Cintas Center
12/12/2023 Bryant W 85-53 Fifth Third Arena
12/16/2023 Dayton - Heritage Bank Center
12/19/2023 Merrimack - Fifth Third Arena
12/22/2023 Stetson - Fifth Third Arena

