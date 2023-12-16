Cincinnati vs. Dayton December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) play the Dayton Flyers (6-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Heritage Bank Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Cincinnati vs. Dayton Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Cincinnati Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes: 15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Nate Santos: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Kobe Elvis: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Dayton Players to Watch
- Holmes: 15.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Santos: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cheeks: 6.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elvis: 7.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Cincinnati vs. Dayton Stat Comparison
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|Cincinnati AVG
|Cincinnati Rank
|269th
|70.0
|Points Scored
|85.3
|23rd
|41st
|64.1
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|69th
|329th
|29.0
|Rebounds
|38.5
|27th
|302nd
|7.4
|Off. Rebounds
|12.0
|28th
|58th
|9.1
|3pt Made
|9.3
|51st
|72nd
|15.5
|Assists
|16.7
|41st
|165th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|8.3
|8th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.