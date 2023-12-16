Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clark County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Clark County, Ohio today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Clark County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Piqua at Tecumseh High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: New Carlisle, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kenton Ridge at Stebbins High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Riverside, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
