Saturday's contest at Wells Fargo Arena has the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes (10-1) squaring off against the Cleveland State Vikings (9-1) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-64 win, as our model heavily favors Iowa.

The Vikings' most recent outing on Sunday ended in a 71-62 victory over Akron.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cleveland State vs. Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 4

Big Ten Network Overflow 4 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cleveland State vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 83, Cleveland State 64

Other Horizon Predictions

Cleveland State Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Vikings took down the Austin Peay Governors at home on November 22 by a score of 62-57.

Cleveland State has the most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (eight).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cleveland State 2023-24 Best Wins

62-57 at home over Austin Peay (No. 180) on November 22

74-66 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 213) on November 12

82-55 at home over UMKC (No. 235) on November 25

71-62 at home over Akron (No. 250) on December 10

87-56 at home over Niagara (No. 276) on December 6

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Carmen Villalobos: 5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Mickayla Perdue: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Jordana Reisma: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 50.9 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 50.9 FG% Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Cleveland State Performance Insights

The Vikings are outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game, with a +195 scoring differential overall. They put up 79.7 points per game (35th in college basketball) and allow 60.2 per contest (106th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.