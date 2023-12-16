What are Cleveland State's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Cleveland State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Cleveland State ranks

Record Horizon League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 1-1 NR NR 195

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cleveland State's best wins

On December 15 versus the Bradley Braves, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 47) in the RPI rankings, Cleveland State claimed its best win of the season, a 76-69 victory on the road. Drew Lowder recorded a team-best 26 points with one rebound and one assist in the matchup against Bradley.

Next best wins

71-61 at home over Canisius (No. 126/RPI) on November 15

72-70 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 163/RPI) on November 22

82-78 at home over Ohio (No. 244/RPI) on November 11

69-58 at home over Detroit Mercy (No. 302/RPI) on December 2

86-59 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 334/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cleveland State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Cleveland State is 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

According to the RPI, the Vikings have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Cleveland State has been given the 214th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Vikings have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with seven contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Cleveland St has 19 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Cleveland State's next game

Matchup: Cleveland State Vikings vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Cleveland State Vikings vs. Western Michigan Broncos Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Cleveland State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.