The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-1) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home contest against the Cleveland State Vikings (9-1), winners of nine straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on BTN) on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Cleveland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa

Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa TV: Big Ten Network

Cleveland State vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

The Vikings score an average of 79.7 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 64.5 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

Cleveland State has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.

Iowa is 9-1 when it allows fewer than 79.7 points.

The 88.6 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 28.4 more points than the Vikings give up (60.2).

Iowa is 10-0 when scoring more than 60.2 points.

When Cleveland State allows fewer than 88.6 points, it is 9-0.

The Hawkeyes are making 50.8% of their shots from the field, 12.6% higher than the Vikings allow to opponents (38.2%).

The Vikings shoot 47.8% from the field, 10.8% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.

Cleveland State Leaders

Colbi Maples: 16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)

16.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 49.6 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19) Carmen Villalobos: 5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13)

5.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 52.6 FG%, 46.2 3PT% (6-for-13) Mickayla Perdue: 12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

12.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Jordana Reisma: 7 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 50.9 FG%

7 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 50.9 FG% Destiny Leo: 20.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

Cleveland State Schedule