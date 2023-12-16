Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Darke County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Darke County, Ohio today, we've got you covered below.
Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison High School at Arcanum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Arcanum, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Recovery at Ansonia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Ansonia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
