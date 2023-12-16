Saturday's contest at Heritage Bank Center has the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) going head-to-head against the Dayton Flyers (7-2) at 7:00 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a win for Cincinnati by a score of 74-70, who is slightly favored by our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Dayton vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Heritage Bank Center

Dayton vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 74, Dayton 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-4.9)

Cincinnati (-4.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Both Dayton and Cincinnati are 5-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Flyers have gone over the point total in five games, while Bearcats games have gone over six times.

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers' +59 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.3 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (47th in college basketball).

Dayton pulls down 32.6 rebounds per game (324th in college basketball) compared to the 31.9 of its opponents.

Dayton makes 9.2 three-pointers per game (54th in college basketball) at a 40.3% rate (ninth-best in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 per game its opponents make at a 35.4% rate.

The Flyers average 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (84th in college basketball), and allow 90.6 points per 100 possessions (217th in college basketball).

Dayton has lost the turnover battle by 1.5 turnovers per game, committing 11.6 (158th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.1 (325th in college basketball).

