The Dayton Flyers (7-2) will host the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-1) after winning five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Dayton vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Dayton Stats Insights

This season, the Flyers have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.8% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Bearcats' opponents have hit.

Dayton has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.

The Flyers are the 324th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bearcats rank 13th.

The Flyers average 71.3 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 65.8 the Bearcats allow.

When Dayton puts up more than 65.8 points, it is 5-1.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton averaged 73.9 points per game last year at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged on the road (64.5).

The Flyers surrendered 58.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.2 in road games.

In terms of three-point shooting, Dayton performed better at home last season, averaging 7.5 threes per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage in away games.

Dayton Upcoming Schedule