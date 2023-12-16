2024 NCAA Bracketology: Dayton March Madness Resume | December 18
Can we count on Dayton to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Dayton ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-2
|0-0
|41
|NR
|32
Dayton's best wins
Dayton picked up its best win of the season on November 17 by securing an 88-81 victory over the St. John's Red Storm, the No. 85-ranked team based on the RPI. In the victory over St. John's, Daron Holmes amassed a team-leading 28 points. Kobe Elvis came through with 27 points.
Next best wins
- 77-69 at home over Youngstown State (No. 99/RPI) on November 24
- 82-68 over Cincinnati (No. 105/RPI) on December 16
- 65-63 on the road over SMU (No. 137/RPI) on November 29
- 70-67 over LSU (No. 184/RPI) on November 16
- 63-47 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 224/RPI) on November 6
Dayton's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, the Flyers have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in the nation.
- Dayton has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Dayton gets the 48th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- Of the Flyers' 20 remaining games this year, 16 are against teams with worse records, and 18 are against teams with records over .500.
- Dayton has 20 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Dayton's next game
- Matchup: Dayton Flyers vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
