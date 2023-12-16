The Cleveland Cavaliers, Dean Wade included, take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Wade put up five points in his most recent game, which ended in a 116-107 loss against the Celtics.

In this piece we'll dive into Wade's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Dean Wade Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 5.5 4.2 4.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.6 Assists -- 0.8 1.0 PRA -- 9.3 10 PR -- 8.5 9 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.1



Dean Wade Insights vs. the Hawks

Wade has taken 3.7 shots per game this season and made 1.3 per game, which account for 3.1% and 2.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.1 threes per game, or 7.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Wade's Cavaliers average 100.5 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 11th with 105 possessions per contest.

Allowing 122.5 points per game, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Hawks have allowed 28.8 per game, 29th in the league.

Conceding 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Dean Wade vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 8 3 1 0 1 1 1

