Will Emil Bemstrom Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 16?
In the upcoming game versus the New Jersey Devils, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Emil Bemstrom to light the lamp for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Bemstrom stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Bemstrom has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- Bemstrom has scored three goals on the power play.
- Bemstrom averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.0%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Bemstrom recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:15
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|10:13
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|13:39
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:12
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:55
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:41
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Away
|L 5-3
|10/28/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|L 2-0
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
