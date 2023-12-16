Will Erik Gudbranson Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 16?
Can we anticipate Erik Gudbranson lighting the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Erik Gudbranson score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Gudbranson stats and insights
- In two of 27 games this season, Gudbranson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has taken two shots in one game versus the Devils this season, but has not scored.
- Gudbranson has no points on the power play.
- He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 95 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Gudbranson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|13:38
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/1/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/29/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/27/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|22:45
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|20:47
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 4-3
Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
