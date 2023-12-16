Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Franklin County, Ohio today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miller at The Wellington School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Columbus, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus at Thomas Worthington High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Worthington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Northside Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Groveport Madison at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Dublin Jerome High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Dublin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Albany High School at Big Walnut
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Sunbury, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
