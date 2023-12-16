The Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings are scheduled to play in a Week 15 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Ja'Marr Chase score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

This year Chase has 89 catches (on 128 targets) and leads the Bengals with 1,092 yards receiving (84 per game) while also scoring seven TDs.

Chase has hauled in a touchdown pass in five of 13 games this season, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Ja'Marr Chase Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 9 5 39 0 Week 2 Ravens 8 5 31 0 Week 3 Rams 15 12 141 0 Week 4 @Titans 9 7 73 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 19 15 192 3 Week 6 Seahawks 13 6 80 0 Week 8 @49ers 12 10 100 1 Week 9 Bills 8 4 41 0 Week 10 Texans 6 5 124 1 Week 11 @Ravens 7 2 12 1 Week 12 Steelers 6 4 81 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 12 11 149 1 Week 14 Colts 4 3 29 0

