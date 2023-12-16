Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning will be up against the Minnesota Vikings and their 14th-ranked passing defense in Week 15, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Browning has passed for 924 yards (184.8 per game) this year, connecting on 75.5% of his passes with five TD passes with two INTs. Browning also has run for 77 yards on 13 attempts with two touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards per game.

Browning vs. the Vikings

Browning vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games One opposing player has registered 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up one or more passing touchdowns to 10 opposing quarterbacks this season.

Minnesota has allowed four players to throw at least two touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The Vikings have allowed one opposing player to throw for three or more TD passes in an outing this season.

The Vikings give up 218.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Vikings have the No. 8 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 15 this season (1.2 per game).

Jake Browning Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 243.5 (-115)

243.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+140)

Browning Passing Insights

The Bengals, who are 17th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 62.4% of the time while running 37.6%.

Browning has 924 yards on 102 attempts this season to average 9.1 yards per attempt.

Browning has thrown for a touchdown in four of five games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has scored seven of his team's 29 offensive touchdowns this season (24.1%).

Browning has passed 14 times out of his 102 total attempts while in the red zone (13.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Browning's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/10/2023 Week 14 18-for-24 / 275 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 1 TD at Jaguars 12/4/2023 Week 13 32-for-37 / 354 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 22 YDS / 1 TD vs. Steelers 11/26/2023 Week 12 19-for-26 / 227 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 11/16/2023 Week 11 8-for-14 / 68 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 9/10/2023 Week 1 0-for-1 / 0 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

