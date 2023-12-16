Will Joe Mixon Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 15?
When the Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings match up in Week 15 on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will Joe Mixon find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.
Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Mixon's team-high 768 rushing yards (59.1 per game) have come on 201 carries, with seven touchdowns.
- Mixon also helps out in the passing game, with 327 receiving yards on 42 catches (25.2 yards per game) plus one TD.
- Mixon has recorded multiple rushing TDs once this year, and has scored in six games.
- He, in 13 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
Joe Mixon Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|13
|56
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|13
|59
|0
|4
|36
|0
|Week 3
|Rams
|19
|65
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|14
|67
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 5
|@Cardinals
|25
|81
|0
|4
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|12
|38
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|16
|87
|1
|3
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|14
|37
|1
|5
|31
|0
|Week 10
|Texans
|11
|46
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|16
|69
|0
|5
|31
|1
|Week 12
|Steelers
|8
|16
|0
|2
|44
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|19
|68
|2
|6
|49
|0
|Week 14
|Colts
|21
|79
|1
|3
|46
|0
