Should you wager on Justin Danforth to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Danforth stats and insights

  • Danforth has scored in seven of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (one shot).
  • Danforth has no points on the power play.
  • He has a 20.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are giving up 95 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Danforth recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 19:20 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:26 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:39 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:12 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:14 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:51 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.