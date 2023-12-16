Should you bet on Kirill Marchenko to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

  • Marchenko has scored in nine of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Devils this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Marchenko has scored three goals on the power play.
  • Marchenko's shooting percentage is 12.3%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 95 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 6-5 OT
12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:05 Home L 5-2
12/8/2023 Blues 2 1 1 16:14 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:52 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:43 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 4-2
11/29/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:14 Home L 4-2
11/27/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:21 Home W 5-2
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:42 Away L 3-2

Blue Jackets vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

