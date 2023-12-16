Max Strus will hope to make a difference for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Atlanta Hawks.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 116-107 loss against the Celtics, Strus had five points.

Let's look at Strus' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.7 13.1 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 5.3 Assists 4.5 3.8 3.7 PRA -- 23 22.1 PR -- 19.2 18.4 3PM 3.5 2.8 2.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Strus's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Max Strus Insights vs. the Hawks

Strus is responsible for attempting 13.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.8 per game.

He's attempted 7.7 threes per game, or 23.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 13th in possessions per game with 100.5. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 105 possessions per contest.

The Hawks give up 122.5 points per game, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

The Hawks are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.1 rebounds per game.

Allowing 28.8 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

The Hawks give up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Max Strus vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2023 35 11 3 7 3 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.