Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Mercer County, Ohio today? We have what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mercer County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Fort Recovery

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16

7:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Fort Recovery, OH

Fort Recovery, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina Senior High School at Marion Local High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 16

7:30 PM ET on December 16 Location: Maria Stein, OH

Maria Stein, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Fort Recovery at Ansonia High School