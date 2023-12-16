Will Miami (OH) be one of the teams to secure a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Miami (OH)'s complete tournament resume.

How Miami (OH) ranks

Record MAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-5 0-0 NR NR 218

Miami (OH)'s best wins

Miami (OH) picked up its best win of the season on December 2, when it beat the Marshall Thundering Herd, who rank No. 165 in the RPI rankings, 79-74. In the victory against Marshall, Mekhi Cooper compiled a team-high 17 points. Evan Ipsaro added 16 points.

Next best wins

76-64 at home over Eastern Illinois (No. 337/RPI) on November 19

76-48 at home over Coppin State (No. 360/RPI) on November 17

Miami (OH)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Schedule insights

Miami (OH) has drawn the 209th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The RedHawks have 14 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have six upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Miami's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Miami (OH)'s next game

Matchup: Wright State Raiders vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

Wright State Raiders vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Wright State Raiders -10.5

Wright State Raiders -10.5 Total: 158.5 points

